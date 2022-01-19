Best football boots for wide feet: Nike Tiempo Legend 9 review

Super comfortable, reliable and durable, the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 are some of the best football boots around – but don't come cheap

In the modern age, finding the best football boots for wide feet isn't easy. While fashion trends and technology have made football boots sexier, more streamlined and lighter, they've not made things too comfortable for those with broader trotters.

But those with wider feet will be pleased to hear that Nike's Tiempo Legend 9 is an extremely comfortable option for wider-footed footballers – and they're pretty easy on the eye as well.

Virgil van Dijk and Thibault Courtois are just a couple of the superstars seen wearing them; instantly recognisable with their icy white leather toe and laces, pink-orange heel and acid yellow Nike swoosh (also available in black and blue).

The Tiempo range has long been a classic, rising to prominence as the boot of choice of Barcelona talisman Ronaldinho in the early-2000s. Simplistic and more reliant on durability and comfort than style and gadgetry in the past, Tiempos have developed a cult following among those who value comfort above flair since the Brazilian retired.

Yet the latest version feels like the perfect marriage of both – a boot more suited to the Brazilian No.10 than previous incarnations, yet one he could have worn dancing for hours at a carnival without getting blisters. The Legend 9 is bolder and more eye-catching than previous (often plain black and white) instalments, and far lighter to wear; easily the lightest Tiempo in the boot’s history. They’re still comfortable and made of durable leather, but they feel a better balance between reliability and flair.

FFT took them out for a spin – at an 11-aside clash just, erm, a couple of rungs down from the Premier League – and immediately drew admiring glances from team-mates and non-existent fans on the non-existent terraces. White and orange boots might not be for everybody, but comfort certainly is. It must be said, there are extremely comfortable boots and even just when warming up in the wet and cold, we were glad to have them.

The Tiempo’s reputation for comfort (in comparison to other Nike boot series and those of other brands) has a lot to do with their width. Some Nike boots squeeze the foot in – something which can be uncomfortable for first-time wearers – but Tiempos have always offered a wider, more forgiving option. They can be taken out of the box and worn immediately. This version is no different, even if the K-leather feels a little less soft and flexible than in previous versions.

(Image credit: Nike)

Further evidence that the Tiempo Legend 9 has been redesigned with the attacking player in mind, the latest in the series features memory foam pods for a more cushioned ball touch. They’ve also followed the example of other boots on the market in incorporating touch pods. Together with the memory foam, this made FFT feel more in control when dribbling and gave us the confidence to pluck a ball out of the sky with Berbatov-esque control. Well, that's how we remember it.

All in all, it’s a cracking all-round boot; perfect for pacy players who like to express themselves with a dash of flair and style, without sacrificing comfort and reliability which made them a favourite of the water-carriers and defenders. The best Nike Tiempo in years.

BUY NOW Get the Nike Tiempo Legend 9 football boots here