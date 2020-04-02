Burnley News and Features
Latest about Burnley
Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?
Posted
Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?
Quiz! Can you name the last player to wear number 1-11 of every Premier League club?
Posted
Football quiz How many of the Premier League's first XI - on paper at least - can you recall?
Liverpool the latest Premier League club to furlough non-playing staff members
By FourFourTwo Staff
Burnley
Liverpool furlough some non-playing staff as talks over wage cuts take place
By FourFourTwo Staff
Burnley
Chris Wilder says players and managers will ‘do the right thing’ on wage cuts
By FourFourTwo Staff
Burnley
Danny Rose says players are ‘keen to make something happen’ over wage cuts
By FourFourTwo Staff
Burnley
Quiz! Can you name the last 80 players to miss a penalty in the Premier League?
Posted
Football quiz Who's missed spot-kicks in the league, dating way back to 2016?
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.