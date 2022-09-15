Brazil 2022 World Cup away kit: The wildest shirt in Qatar in this winter?
The Brazil 2022 World Cup away kit has landed, announcing itself as perhaps the craziest shirt the nation have ever had at a tournament.
It's not often that Nike think outside the box for the Brazilians. After all, why would you? Yellow and green works perfectly for the home effort while the away shirts, for as long as anyone can remember, have been blue. Well, be prepared to see one hell of a remix on this one…
Adidas and Puma have already released their World Cup kits, with the Swoosh now following – the Nike home shirt for the Selecao dropped, too. Almost all World Cup shirts have now been released ahead of November's tournament.
FFT's verdict
The Brazil 2022 World Cup away kit pays tribute to South America's only big cat
Think of the words "Brazilian icon" and you've probably just conjured an image of Pele. Maybe Ronaldo, Rivaldo or Ronaldo. Perhaps Socrates? Probably not the jaguar.
But the continent's only big cat has been the influence for this top. Those beautiful markings have been used on the home shirt as a base pattern and appear on the away shirt on the sleeves, doing something a little different with the plain, blue top that we've seen rehashed for years.
Brazil always have that shade of blue. In 2002, they went for white flourishes alongside it, while since they've opted for either yellow or green. Maybe this is influenced by pythons, too, because truly, this is something completely different.
There will be those who hate this but at least if you're wearing it in a freezing cold pub come November, you can pair it with a jacket and hide the sleeves. If you ask us, it's about time Nike did something different with the design.
The Brazilian flag diamond on the back of the neck is a sweet touch and the colour shades look lovely when paired – especially the yellow on the cuffs – but the sleeves are genuinely something unique… and we're here for it. Though big cat print has a reputation in Britain at least for evoking memories of Eastenders' Kat Slater, the use in this Brazil shirt makes perfect sense and brings an otherwise samey top to life.
Opinions will vary on this one but objectively, it's so well-designed you can't help but admire it. With Brazil one of the favourites in Qatar, it could yet go on to become a vintage jersey for the Selecao, too.
You can buy this one from Nike football (opens in new tab) – the rest of the World Cup kits (opens in new tab) are on there, too.
Nike Brazil 2022 World Cup away shirt
Shirt info
What is the sizing like with the Nike Brazil 2022 World Cup away kit?
The sizing with all Nike football kits is natural enough for your size – though the cuffs and collar might be a little tight if you're looking for a slimmer fit.
Nike have a full size guide here (opens in new tab).
What is the difference between the match and regular versions of the Nike Brazil 2022 World Cup away kit?
The match version of the shirt is the official jersey that the players will wear for matches. The only differences are minimal, usually in the material being slightly different and the badges and logos being woven into the shirt rather than printed on.
"This one pairs authentic design details with lightweight, quick-drying fabric to help keep the world's biggest football stars cool and comfortable on the pitch. This product is made from 100% recycled polyester fibres," Nike says.
"Nike Dri-FIT ADV technology combines moisture-wicking fabric with advanced engineering and features to help you stay dry and comfortable. Informed by athlete testing, open-hole fabric in high-heat zones helps you stay cool when the game heats up."
If you want to pay extra for that added quality, you can buy the authentic shirt here (opens in new tab). In terms of design or feel though, the regular version of the top is perfectly good and just the same to the naked eye.
