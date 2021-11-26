Black Friday Football Manager 2022 deal: Save a third on the new game

Black Friday Football Manager 2022 deals are worth checking out right now - because there are big savings to be made.

If you've still not got the game, then we've got good news - you can save a third on FM22 this Black Friday and get stuck into your career over the weekend.

Usually, Football Manager 22 retails for around £40 - but CDKeys is currently offering the game for £26.99. That's a saving of £13.

FM22 has been a massive hit with fans already, who are diving into brand new features, such as the Data Hub, the improvements to Deadline Day and the much-improved match engine.

This is a game that can serve you for a whole year, too - so it's worth getting involved with the fun now and playing it until the next version comes out in 12 months.

