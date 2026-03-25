New Chelsea message spells imminent danger for Liam Rosenior as boss faces eight games to save job

Earlier this week, Chelsea reporters communicated that Liam Rosenior had been given the board's vote of confidence, despite a run of four consecutive defeats.

There is a reason it is often termed the 'dreaded' vote of confidence, because a board of directors making public displays of support usually starts the timer on a manager or head coach's eventual demise.

Chelsea's vote of confidence in Rosenior did not come through official channels. Instead, it felt as though the word had been disseminated to the press pack, made up of established local and national journalists, from the club's communications department. This is how it works; journalists being briefed by official sources within the club apparatus.

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Liam Rosenior receives dreaded vote of confidence after four straight losses

Chelsea went out at the Round of 16 stage of this season's Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite a string of poor results in recent weeks, the Chelsea hierarchy are supposedly intent on keeping Rosenior at Stamford Bridge for the long haul. At the very least, it is claimed Todd Boehly and BlueCo are not even considering Rosenior's position until 2027, when a first performance review will be conducted.

Naturally, if Chelsea's form took a nosedive, that review process would most likely be expedited, but the need to communicate confidence in his position is perhaps cause for concern for the relatively newly-installed Blues boss.

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Why is there a need to express the sentiment that Rosenior's job is supposedly safe until 2027? Surely, if Chelsea were satisfied with the team's performances and Rosenior's management during the early part of his tenure, his job would be safe for the duration of the contract he signed, which runs until 2032.

The club may well be trying to move away from the hire-and-fire culture of modern football management and earnestly attempting to do so should be applauded - Rome wasn't built in a day, et cetera.

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Again, though, a tangible point in time has been suggested for Rosenior to prove himself, which undermines the duration of his contract. Internal sources have reportedly communicated a 70-game cut-off before Rosenior's Chelsea credentials are judged, at which point it will have already been determined whether he is up to the task.

While the board are publicly supportive, Stamford Bridge is growing weary of Rosenior's rhetoric and the club's own 'long-term project' bombast, especially after their Champions League aggregate humbling by Paris Saint-Germain.

Three years ago, Graham Potter found himself in a similar position. On February 13, 2023, The Athletic's David Ornstein reported that Potter was 'in no danger', appearing to have been briefed by official Chelsea sources. Less than two months later, Potter was sacked.

🚨 Chelsea hierarchy intend to judge Graham Potter by years, not months or games. #CFC expect progress but giving 47yo significant time. Joining new project mid-season, ongoing rebuild, injuries, youth drive mean job seen as safe + long-term @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/dtMTlVefsVFebruary 13, 2023

Between the vote of confidence and Potter's sacking, Chelsea played eight games, losing four but also winning three and progressing in the Champions League. Considering it's the same people in charge at Stamford Bridge, does this mean Rosenior has eight games to save his job?

The answer to that is: probably not. Chelsea should at least aim to make good on their '70-game assessment', 'no performance review until 2027' schtick.

But, if the Blues win only three of their next eight, Rosenior's job will be under threat whether the club want to admit to it or not.