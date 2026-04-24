Get to a Premier League game this weekend! Grab your seat now with last-minute deals still available at Liverpool, Manchester United, and a crucial relegation battle

It's crunch time in the Premier League - and there's no better say to take in all the action than to be at the game yourself.

You can use our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide for everything you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from the sofa, but keep scrolling if you want to be there in person, as it happens.

Below are all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games, and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.

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