Get to a Premier League game this weekend! Grab your seat now with last-minute deals still available at Liverpool, Manchester United, and a crucial relegation battle
The Premier League shares the stage with the FA Cup this weekend but there's still loads to play for up and down the division
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Join the club
Get full access to premium articles, exclusive features and a growing list of member rewards.
It's crunch time in the Premier League - and there's no better say to take in all the action than to be at the game yourself.
You can use our Premier League how-to-watch TV guide for everything you need to know in order to watch the weekend's action from the sofa, but keep scrolling if you want to be there in person, as it happens.
Below are all the last-minute ticket deals you need for this weekend's biggest games, and sign up to FourFourTwo's …And It's LIVE! newsletter now to find out how to watch your team.Article continues below