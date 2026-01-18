How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa – Free live stream in the UK for Women's FA Cup tie

Watch Arsenal Women vs Aston Villa Women as Villa look to cause an upset in the FA Cup, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

Arsenal v Aston Villa key information • Date: Sunday, 18 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm BST / 9:00am ET • Venue: Mangata Developments Stadium, Meadow Park, Borehamwood • TV & Streaming: TNT Sports, Discovery+, Channel 4 (UK), ESPN+ (US) • FREE Stream: Channel 4 • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

With 32 teams remaining in the FA Cup, the fourth round sees the Women's Super League clubs enter the competition.

With 14-time winners Arsenal hosting Aston Villa, this juicy tie sees two teams from the top-tier face off against each other.

Renee Slegers signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal until 2029 last week so will be keen to progress one step closer to silverware this season with a victory.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa free live stream

Fans in the UK can head to the Channel 4 website to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa for free in the Women's FA Cup. Coverage is geo-restricted to the UK.

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Arsenal vs Villa. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the UK

Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the FA Cup will be broadcast live in the UK by both Channel 4 and TNT Sports.

Channel 4's coverage is free-to-air, with the game on the main Channel 4 terrestrial TV channel as well as the Channel 4 website.

TNT Sports is a subscription TV service, with streaming available on the Discovery+ platform, where access costs £30.99/month).

Watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa in the US

Fans in the USA can watch Arsenal vs Villa via the ESPN+ streaming service.

Get ESPN+ The easiest way to get ESPN+ access is with an ESPN Select subscription, which starts from $12.99 a month. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

Arsenal vs Aston Villa: FA Cup preview

When these teams met in the WSL in September, there was nothing to separate the sides as a 93rd-minute Lucy Parker equaliser cancelled out Frida Maanum's early strike.

That day saw an array of missed chances for the Gunners, something that has been a theme this season, and something which Renee Slegers will be hoping to improve on.

Natalia Arroyo's Villa sit sixth in the WSL and have already beaten Manchester United this season, so are more than capable of causing an upset in the Cup.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa

Arsenal, in front of a Borehamwood crowd, will be too much for Villa on the day. With a point to prove, they will progress to the last 16.