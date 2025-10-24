Why is there no lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League this weekend?

TNT Sports will bring their Saturday game to the screen later than usual this Saturday

Premier League viewers are used to having Saturday lunchtime kick-off as part of their weekend diet - but this Saturday, they are going to have to go without.

There are plenty of games on TV this weekend, kicking off with Leeds United hosting West Ham United on Friday evening and culminating with Everton taking on Tottenham Hotspur.

But there is a rare gap in the schedule on Saturday lunchtime - and there's a reason for that.

Premier League lunchtime kick-off absence explained

TNT Sports were forced to settle for an evening kick-off (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

There are still two games televised in the UK on Saturday: Manchester United vs Brighton will be shown on Sky Sports at teatime, while TNT Sports have the rights to show Liverpool's trip to Brentford.

But the latter game is going to kick-off at 8pm, rather than TNT's usual lunchtime slot.

Liverpool visit Brentford on Saturday evening (Image credit: Getty Images)

When TNT selected Brentford vs Liverpool, they may well have had designs on moving it to a 12:30pm kick-off.

However, FIFA agreed with player unions this summer that players would receive at least a 72-hour rest period between kick-offs.

While that was no issue for Brentford, Liverpool's Champions League commitments have forced the game to be played no earlier than 8pm on Saturday evening

That's because Arne Slot's side visited Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The Reds came from behind to claim a 5-1 win in Germany thanks to goals from former Eintracht forward Hugo Ekitike, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Cody Gakpo and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Liverpool returned to winning ways in midweek after four straight defeats (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are alternative games available for you to watch on Saturday lunchtime if you're really keen to fill that gap, though.

Sky Sports have seven EFL games to choose from at 12:30, with the Championship clash between Ipswich Town and West Bromwich Albion serving as their featured game.

On Sky Sports+, league leaders Coventry will host Watford at the same time, with Portsmouth vs Stoke also on offer.

In League One, table-topping Cardiff City visit Bolton Wanderers, or you can check out a mid-table clash between Mansfield and Wigan Athletic if you're a bit odd.

League Two is represented by Cheltenham Town vs (you guessed it) top-of-the-league Walsall; or there's a Lancashire derby between Fleetwood Town and Accrington Stanley.