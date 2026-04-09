World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Central European Time

World Cup 2026 will feature more teams from the UEFA confederation than any other. European teams will form a significant proportion of the tournament and watching from afar will be a complicated job.

World Cup 2026 will have no fewer than 13 different kick-off times and fans of European teams will get to enjoy most of them in June and July. With World Cup fixtures played in multiple time zones across three different host nations, you'll need a record of what's going to happen and when.

We've done some of the legwork for you and even have instructions to help you complete the task of diarising the biggest football tournament in human history.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Lionel Messi celebrates with the World Cup trophy in 2022 (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This version is the one for fans watching the World Cup on Central European Time and all you need to do is download it, unzip it and import it into your calendar app of choice.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.