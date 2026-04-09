World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Japan Standard Time and Korea Standard Time

World Cup 2026 is almost here. The United States, Canada and Mexico will be hosting the biggest international tournament there's ever been, with 48 teams playing 104 matches between June 11 and July 19.

World Cup 2026 will be more complex than any of its predecessors, with 13 different kick-off times and multiple time zones in the host nations alone. To make sure you always know who's playing and when, FourFourTwo has created a downloadable calendar.

We have a version for your local time zone, so if you're looking for all the information you need in one place, look no further.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

Fans watching the World Cup on Japan Standard Time/Korea Standard Time need this version, which can be downloaded below and imported into Google Calendar or iCal.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.