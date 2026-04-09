World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on India Standard Time

The football world is gearing up for the biggest-ever World Cup, with 48 teams set to play out a massive 104 matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July.

World Cup 2026 will be the game's all-you-can-eat buffet, a constant serving of World Cup fixtures to graze upon between June 11 and July 19 as you see fit. There are 13 different kick-off times so there's bound to be a game on whenever you fancy it, no matter where you are in the world.

To help get you organised, our World Cup calendar has every one of those matches plotted in according to your local time zone.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This version lists all 104 matches with kick-off times as they will occur in India Standard Time this summer. All you need to do is download it, unzip it and import it.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.