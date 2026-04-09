World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on China Standard Time

Football tournaments don't come any bigger than World Cup 2026 – at least not yet. 104 matches will be played by 48 national teams in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19 this year.

World Cup 2026 will be too large to consume in full for most mere mortals but if you're going to try and eat the lot, or even just to take a significant bite out of it, the 13 different kick-off times mean you'll need to be strategic. Step one? Be informed about what's happening when.

FourFourTwo has created a downloadable calendar to make this baffling amount of football a little easier to digest in your time zone.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This is the version you'll need if you're planning to watch the World Cup on China Standard Time. Just download, unzip and import. We've mapped out how in the instructions below.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.