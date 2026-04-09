World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Australian Eastern Standard Time

The football world is getting closer and closer to its biggest-ever World Cup, with the United States, Canada and Mexico sharing hosting duties for a 104-match, 48-team megalith in June and July this summer.

World Cup 2026 will be full of major moments, high drama and addicting controversy, but you'll need to get yourself organised if you're to have any chance of following along without getting lost in 12 groups and 13 different kick-off times.

FourFourTwo is here to help. We've created a downloadable calendar for your local time zone: Every match, every group, every round and every kick-off time, all in one place.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

With the Socceroos set to compete in Group D against the United States, Paraguay and Turkiye, their fixtures and all the others are included in this version, which has kick-off times in Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.