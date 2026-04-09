World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Eastern Daylight Time

What's 104 matches long, 48 teams wide and will spread itself across an entire continent in June and July? World Cup 2026, of course!

World Cup 2026 will be the biggest-ever international football tournament, with 13 different kick-off times in three different host nations making for a huge test of commitment for fans watching around the globe.

With all these World Cup fixtures ahead of us this summer, you'll be needing a digital calendar to help keep you organised. Look no further.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This is the version you'll need if you'll be watching the World Cup on Eastern Daylight Time. You just need to download it, unzip it and import it to your preferred calendar.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.