World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Moscow Standard Time and East Africa Time

The biggest international football tournament ever is almost upon us and we're here to help you get your World Cup 2026 viewing plan in shape. With an event of such size comes significant complexity. FourFourTwo has got you covered.

World Cup 2026 will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico in June and July, taking in 13 different kick-off times and 16 venues across the continent. 48 squads will play a total of 104 matches and staying on top of what's going on is going to be almost as difficult as winning the thing.

So, we've done some of the organisational work to get you started. Our free calendar download will help you figure out a viewing plan. Good luck fulfilling it without getting square eyes.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This version includes all of the World Cup fixtures as they'll be scheduled on Moscow Standard Time/East Africa Time in June and July. Download it. Unzip it. Import it. Enjoy it.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.