World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Pakistan Standard Time

How much of World Cup 2026 are you planning to watch this summer? If the answer is anywhere from 'some' to 'all', the chances are you'll need to get yourself organised. FourFourTwo is here to help.

World Cup 2026 will be formed of 104 matches played across 13 different kick-off times and in 16 venues in the United States, Canada and Mexico between June 11 and July 19. There will be 72 World Cup fixtures in the group stage, followed by 32 knockout matches.

Our calendar includes every single one of them, ready to drop straight into your favourite calendar app in your own time zone.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This is the version with kick-off times on Pakistan Standard Time. To use it, you just need to download it, unzip it and import it to Google Calendar or iCal. We've included instructions below.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.