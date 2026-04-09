World Cup 2026 calendar: Download your FREE calendar for Google and iCal for every game on Mountain Daylight Time

World Cup 2026 will clock in at 104 games in June and July, a true colossus of an international tournament. Watching it from start to finish will be a challenge to say the least.

Getting organised is the only way to break down the World Cup 2026 task. 13 different kick-off times across an entire continent makes for a tangle of time slots and the best way to keep track of what to watch and what not to watch is to whack the World Cup fixtures in a calendar.

There are 104, though, so obviously we've just done it for you.

Your FREE World Cup 2026 calendar

Your World Cup 2026 calendar! (Image credit: Future)

Our World Cup 2026 calendar includes every fixture in the group stage and knockout rounds this summer and syncs right to your digital calendar of choice – and in your local time zone.

This is the Mountain Daylight Time version and it's yours. All you need to do is download it, unzip it, and import it.

Download your calendar for FREE now!

How to import to Google Calendar

Open Google Calendar in your web browser

Click the Settings gear icon in the top right and select Settings In the menu on the left, click Import & Export

Click Select file from your computer and choose your .ics or .csv file

Under Add to calendar select the calendar of your choice – this is the calendar to which the World Cup fixtures will be added

Click Import

How to import to iCal

Open the Calendar app on your Mac or Apple device

Click File and then Import

Select your .ics or .ical file from your computer

Choose the calendar to which you want to add the fixtures, or select a new one, and click Import

How to unzip the World Cup calendar files

The key step between downloading and importing your World Cup calendar is unzipping the downloaded files to grab the file format you need to import to Google Calendar or iCal.