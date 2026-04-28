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How to watch Southampton vs Ipswich Town: Live Streams for crucial game in Championship promotion race

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Three points for Ipswich can virtually guarantee them promotion

Marcelino Nunez of Ipswich Town celebrates after Ipswich Town beat Norwich City 0-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Norwich City and Ipswich Town at Carrow Road on April 11, 2026
Ipswich need three points to virtually guarantee promotion (Image credit: Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images)
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