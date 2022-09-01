Manchester United report: Red Devils plot last-ditch attempt to sign Frenkie de Jong

Manchester United are refusing to rule out a last-gasp deal to sign Frenkie de Jong on deadline day, according to reports.

The longest-running saga of this summer's window will reach a conclusion one way or another on Thursday, with Premier League clubs given until 11pm to complete their deals.

United (opens in new tab) have splashed the cash in recent weeks, taking their overall spending to around £214m after the acquisitions of Casemiro from Real Madrid (opens in new tab) and Antony from Ajax (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

And they could splash out another large sum on De Jong in the coming hours, with the Daily Mirror (opens in new tab) reporting that United are prepared to reopen talks with Barcelona (opens in new tab) and the player's representatives.

El Chiringuito (opens in new tab) revealed that De Jong flew to London earlier this week after Barcelona players were given a couple of days off ahead of their La Liga match against Sevilla (opens in new tab) this weekend.

ESPN (opens in new tab) report that the trip was not related to any possible transfer to the Premier League, but United believe they could yet succeed in their prolonged pursuit of the former Ajax man.

Barcelona have also spent plenty of money this summer and the club may need to shift one or two players on deadline day in order to balance the books.

(Image credit: Getty)

De Jong has been adamant from the start that he intends to stay at the Camp Nou, where he feels he has unfinished business after just three years at the club.

Any potential exit is further complicated by the fact that the Netherlands international is reluctant to leave Barcelona before he receives money he is owed on deferred salary payments, thought to be in the region of £14m.

United face an uphill struggle in their bid to revive this deal, but stranger things have happened on transfer deadline days gone by.

