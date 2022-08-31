Deadline Day: Where every Premier League club should be looking to strengthen

Deadline Day is here Premier League sides – and for plenty of them, it's come around a little too soon once more.

Yes, they've had all summer but as big spending has reigned supreme, selling has become a little trickier. Big names remain on the books of big clubs, with rumours still persisting and sagas going down to the wire.

So who still has work to do?

Deadline Day: What does your Premier League club need?

Arsenal

Youri Tielemans of Leicester might still be on Arsenal's radar (Image credit: Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

It's been a successful transfer window for Mikel Arteta. Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus arrived from Manchester City, Fabio Vieira from Porto and perhaps most importantly, William Saliba returned from loan, with Eddie Nketiah extending his contract. But business has not been concluded just yet.

Arteta wants another winger for depth. Top target Pedro Neto is looking unlikely, with Mykhaylo Mudryk a cost-effective plan B from Shakhtar. And then there's the spanner in the works: Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out for a matter of months, with Thomas Partey unreliable fitness-wise. Do Arsenal plunge for Youri Tielemans and use Albert Sambi Lokonga as the No.6 in midfield?

The sensible option is to use Lokonga: he can be given ample help from Arsenal's new-look inverted full-backs, after all, with Emile Smith Rowe needing minutes to adapt to being a midfielder, too. It's 13 games that the Gunners have to navigate in the league, plus six Europa League fixtures before the window reopens: they should be fine in midfield. A winger is more important.

Aston Villa

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips could be a quick fix for Villa (Image credit: PA)

Aston Villa have endured a tough start to the season – and despite making their signings early, they may still be in the market for one more. Diego Carlos had slotted in at the back with Boubacar Kamara ahead – but a ruptured Achilles for Carlos has left Steven Gerrard looking for another defender, with Kourtney Hause having only returned from a long-term injury recently, too.

Callum Chambers, Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings are the only other options. Given Mings' struggles to adapt to chaos, links to Craig Dawson – a leader who can thrive even if the backline is disorganised or inexperienced – make sense. Nat Phillips from Liverpool might be an option on loan too, given how good he was for Bournemouth last year. Get your contacts book out, Stevie…

Bournemouth

The recently departed Scott Parker was a critic of Bournemouth's window… (Image credit: PA Images)

A manager would be a good start to Deadline Day… Given Scott Parker's fate, we're cautious to advise Bournemouth to invest this deadline day – but really, where would you realistically improve, given the considerable resources spent in the past three windows, when you don't even know who's going to manage them?

They have two good strikers in Dominic Solanke and Kieffer Moore, have shored up with defensive reinforcements and in midfield, the likes of Jefferson Lerma, Lewis Cook and Ryan Christie should be ample depth. Another left-back to rival Jordan Zemura would be the only suggestion from our end – if a loan becomes available.

Brentford

Ivan Toney needs a back-up at Brentford (Image credit: Getty)

Brentford have had an exceptional window – but when don't they? And if their start to the season has shown anything, it's that they have good depth across the squad.

The likes of Josh Dasilva, Keane Lewis-Potter and Shandon Baptiste all coming into play for the Bees in recent weeks has proven that there is quality beyond last season's first XI – even without Mikkel Damsgaard's full integration, yet. They can rest up on Deadline Day… though if a stylistic back-up to Ivan Toney becomes available, that's the one area of the squad that needs addressing.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Enock Mwepu is already settling in as Yves Bissouma's replacement (Image credit: Getty)

Brighton have had a stunning start to the season, made even more impressive by the fact that two massive figures have left in Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

Last season's buy Enock Mwepu is the replacement in midfield, while Pervis Estupinan and Levi Colwill are the new left-sided defensive options. But the one question mark at the Amex remains up front, where the Seagulls don't convert enough chances. Neal Maupay has gone, Denis Undav is now the long-term successor at striker and Graham Potter won't be panicked into shelling out money for a goalscorer. We'll probably have this conversation in January again.

Chelsea

Could Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Thomas Tuchel be reunited? (Image credit: Matthias Hangst/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Thomas Tuchel is too busy tying the loose ends of the Wesley Fofana deal and planning for Josko Gvardiol next summer to seemingly notice the gaping hole in his team: they need attacking reinforcements.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has left for Leverkusen, Timo Werner is already bagging back in the Bundesliga and a move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has stalled in recent weeks but looks like it could well happen in the coming days. But part of the reason the Romelu Lukaku experiment failed was the Belgian's penchant for running in behind over holding up the ball. Is Aubameyang the only forward needed in this side?

Don't put it past the Blues to launch a late swoop for a player heading elsewhere. They've done it all window, after all.

Crystal Palace

Conor Gallagher could be back at Selhurst (Image credit: Getty)

Crystal Palace haven't been as busy as last summer. The Eagles fully rebuilt this time last year while the challenge this term has been to tweak a few areas of the side.

That being said, last year's star player could yet return, with Conor Gallagher's future uncertain. A loan move for former academy graduate Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been touted, too, which would be good for cover, especially if Patrick Vieira uses him as a wide centre-back in a back three as an upgrade on Joel Ward. Both moves would be beneficial.

Everton

Everton are desperate to keep Gordon (Image credit: Getty)

Frank Lampard is likely counting down the minutes until the moment that he can breathe deeply again, safe in the knowledge that Anthony Gordon isn't leaving. It would be a disaster for the new No.10 to have gone before Neal Maupay even makes his debut.

It's perhaps too late for now to worry whether they have the firepower to stay up now – it's all about conserving what they do have and looking to forge an XI that can compete.

Fulham

Willian, back in the Premier League? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another winger could be set for Fulham – and not even before deadline. Willian, formerly of Chelsea and Arsenal, is apparently close to joining the Cottage and he has all the time in the world to negotiate, being a free agent.

Still, there could – maybe should – be another signing in the works. Justin Kluivert and Neal Maupay have both been rumoured and another goalscorer could be useful in the side. Whether or not the Whites have the time to turn to a new target remains to be seen…

Leeds United

Cody Gakpo of PSV has been linked with Leeds (Image credit: Jeroen Meuwsen/Orange Pictures)

Leeds' new signings have settled in nicely. Luis Sinisterra has a couple of goals from the periphery, Marc Roca and Tyler Adams are building a good partnership and Brenden Aaronson looks excellent.

A new striker could still be a huge boost. Leeds have been linked with Cody Gakpo all window and the Dutchman is perfect to convert to a forward, especially with Rodrigo in good form and Patrick Bamford – if he recovers – as the ideal first-choice. Still, it's unlikely they splash more big money, given the outlay this summer.

Leicester City

Brendan Rodgers has not had a fun summer (Image credit: PA)

Anyone. Just sign… anyone.

Seriously, though, Leicester will have around £60 million burning a hole in their pockets following the Fofana sale with Youri Tielemans perhaps exiting, too, for around £25m. A dominant new centre-back is needed but they're not exactly ten-a-penny this late in the window. Perhaps they do have an option they're waiting to spend on…

Liverpool

Thiago needs to stay fit for Liverpool this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Midfield is looking a little thin. Jurgen Klopp gave the answer "Ish" when asked about making new signings – but surely he'd love to add a quality option like Youri Tielemans?

Tielemans would be perfect for the Reds and Luis Diaz has shown that making late grabs for stars can have benefits. The forward line could perhaps do with another option in there too, though, given Diogo Jota's injury issues – though Fabio Carvalho may be ready to step up sooner than we may all have realised.

As ever, the Merseysiders won't be cajoled into paying big for a player just because the current situation looks a little tough right now. It's unlikely that Liverpool will do any huge business.

Manchester City

Midfielder Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away (Image credit: Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The only business rumoured for Manchester City of late has been the departure of Bernardo Silva, with PSG and Barcelona interested. Pep Guardiola seems to have quashed the talk, though.

City have let a lot of players go, with Jesus, Zinchenko and Sterling all departing, while Sergio Gomez, Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have come in as replacements: there still hasn't been a direct replacement for Ferran Torres, who left in January, either.

It looks unlikely that City will actually sign a runner up front or a left-back – and history tells us that they always get the right man in the end, anyway. It's not like they desperately need reinforcements…

Manchester United

(Image credit: Getty)

Will he stay or will he go? It's looking ever more likely that Cristiano Ronaldo completes his contract at Carrington.

The only option could be for Manchester United to figure out a complicated move for Victor Osimhen with CR7 going to Napoli in return. But that seems difficult and there are other bits of business that Erik ten Hag should probably look to first. What about a right-back? Another midfielder? Another striker, regardless of the Ronaldo situation?

They've spent a lot of money and anything United do now will be seen as a panic buy. But given how it went with Edinson Cavani, it might be a bad shout.

Newcastle United

New Newcastle United man Alexander Isak (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle have got the man they craved – Alexander Isak is a Magpie for a lot of money and it looks like good cover for Callum Wilson.

Emil Krafth picking up a long-term injury will be bad news, however, for the Toon. The Swede is second in the pecking order behind Kieran Trippier anyway but a move for a back-up right-back might be necessary if one becomes available.

Nottingham Forest

Forest boss Steve Cooper has a whole new squad to choose from (Image credit: PA)

Surely not even Nottingham Forest will be signing anyone else before the deadline?

The Tricky Trees have made a whole squad's worth of new buys and integrating them is now the hard part. Deadline Day looks like it might pass the Midlanders by this time around. Renan Lodi should be the last face through the door at left wing-back.

Southampton

Romeo Lavia was injured in the win against Chelsea (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Southampton have reinvigorated their squad with Football Manager wonderkids and it's looking like money well spent at this early stage in the window. But Romeo Lavia struggling towards the end of the Chelsea win is a worry – and may halt near-namesake Oriel Romeu from departing.

Other than that, a striker might be on the cards. Cody Gakpo has been touted and would be a fantastic signing for the Saints – if he proves too expensive, though, perhaps Ralph Hasenhuttl could do the FM thing and sign the younger version of him, AZ's Ernest Poku instead.

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane are key for Tottenham (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham have four top-class options in attack. Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Richarlison and Dejan Kulusevski are as good as any front four. But beyond that…

A loan move for Dan James has been mentioned, as has a surprise swoop for Wilf Zaha. But really, a new creative talent could help ease the burden from Kane far more than a new striker probably could. Ruslan Malinovskyi was heavily linked, as was James Maddison.

It might be worth testing Leicester's mettle for the No.10 again ahead of an uncertain season for the Foxes. If Spurs could bring in another mercurial spark to create for the likes of Kane and Son, though, it might be the difference between settling for the top four and launching a title assault.

West Ham United

David Moyes has had a busy summer (Image credit: Rob Casey/SNS Group via Getty Images)

West Ham have signed Lucas Paqueta in the dying embers of the window and that will probably conclude what has been an ambitious summer of business. With David Moyes having landed the likes of Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet, there seems to be plenty of thrust in attack, while the Hammers are now overloaded with midfielders.

The defence looked a little thin at the start of the season and with interest in Craig Dawson, Moyes may want to get another body in before the deadline. Aside from that though, this is the best that the East Londoners' squad has looked on paper for a while – they just need a few more results after a slow start to justify the outlay…

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Pedro Neto has been linked with Arsenal (Image credit: Getty)

Bruno Lage is bringing in Sasa Kalajdzic to solve his deficiencies up front – and the Austrian is exactly the kind of frontman that Wolves need. He's physical, holds up play and allows the likes of Goncalo Guedes and Pedro Neto to dovetail either side.

About the latter: Wolves need to keep Neto at all costs. Arsenal have shown an interest and the deal looks unlikely to materialise now but the Portuguese wing wizard is as exciting a spark as Lage has in his side and letting him go him could cost the manager his job. This is set to be Neto's comeback season from injury: a sale could see fans lose faith with the process.