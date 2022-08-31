Manchester United report: Erik ten Hag now odds on to land Barcelona star on deadline day

Manchester United have had a hectic end to the transfer window – and the odds have dropped for a Barcelona star joining before it closes.

The Red Devils have recently tied up deals for a combined sum of around £140 million, landing Brazilian pair Antony from Ajax and Casemiro from Real Madrid. Erik ten Hag has struggled all summer to make transfers early, with a long-running saga for Frenkie de Jong clouding their activity.

But De Jong is still on the bookies' shortlist of players who could yet end up at Old Trafford at 6/1 – though one of his teammates is 2/1 to make the move he's been threatening to all summer.

The one that got away: Frenkie de Jong in action against Manchester City for Barcelona (Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab) have compiled a list of odds from BritishGambler.co.uk (opens in new tab), that lists Sergino Dest as the favourite to sign for United before the window closes. Ten Hag is apparently looking for another right-back, with Diogo Dalot the current first-choice.

Dest, like Antony and De Jong, has played for Ajax but moved to Barça in 2020 after the Blaugrana beat competition for his signature from Bayern Munich. The United States international has struggled to reach the potential some thought he would, however, and is not Xavi's first-choice at right-back.

English strikers Jamie Vardy and Harry Kane are 8/1 and 12/1 respectively to take the plunge and move to Carrington – though both seem a lot more unlikely than an out-of-favour full-back.

Dest would likely be available should a club enquire, given that his employers are looking to drastically reduce their wage budget.

Simply the Dest: Sergino Dest in preseason with Barcelona (Image credit: Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

According to the odds, Cristiano Ronaldo is now 1/8 to remain at United for the season, despite his pleas to leave. This is despite Napoli inviting a big-money loan move for their striker, Victor Osimhen, also according to Manchester Evening News (opens in new tab).

Dest is valued at around £16m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab).

Antony has arrived to tip Manchester United’s summer spending beyond £200m . Despite this, United may still be active in the window late on: Memphis Depay has been linked with a shock return , with more deals planned .

Attacking target Christian Pulisic is set to remain at Stamford Bridge , though Victor Osimhen may be on the radar . Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco has been touted , while both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jamie Vardy were at point linked . United were also interested in Bayer Leverkusen-bound Callum Hudson-Odoi and Atletico apparently offered a swap deal to bring Ronaldo to Madrid.