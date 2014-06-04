60-second dossier: Buzzkills Greece should just carry on being boring (for their sake)
By Joe Brewin
They know what they like, and they like what they know. It's just a shame nobody else does...
Boo-hiss, it's those dullard Greeks again. Well, that's what they're all saying isn't it? To be fair, they have a point: seven of their 10 qualifying wins were to nil, with five of those producing 1-0 scorelines. They netted just 12 goals in those games (Bosnia, on the same number of points, bagged 30), but including the play-offs they lost just once. They'd better hope Kostas Mitroglou of Greece turns up, and not the unfit flop of Fulham...
