60-second dossier: Buzzkills Greece should just carry on being boring (for their sake)

Boo-hiss, it's those dullard Greeks again. Well, that's what they're all saying isn't it? To be fair, they have a point: seven of their 10 qualifying wins were to nil, with five of those producing 1-0 scorelines. They netted just 12 goals in those games (Bosnia, on the same number of points, bagged 30), but including the play-offs they lost just once. They'd better hope Kostas Mitroglou of Greece turns up, and not the unfit flop of Fulham...