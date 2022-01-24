All or Nothing: Arsenal documentary – 10 things we can't wait to see

All or Nothing: Arsenal promises to be an exciting watch – even if the team themselves haven't always been that this season (sorry guys).

It's been a strange campaign for Mikel Arteta and team, beginning with back-to-back-to-back defeats before a surprise charge towards the top four. There have been defining moments for these young guns, times of tribulation and plenty of slapstick comedy errors to get fans who don't support Arsenal involved, too.

And with a busy season, there's plenty that we hope the cameras managed to catch…

1. How the summer signings were brought in

It was a busy summer for Arsenal, after talk of the club streamlining their scouting operations. Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares were brought in early, with Ben White and Aaron Ramsdale following. A pursuit of Leicester's James Maddison ended when Martin Odegaard signed instead – before Takehiro Tomiyasu arrived late in the window.

With such a flurry of business, getting a look into the deals themselves has to be a must of All or Nothing: Arsenal. How close were the Gunners to getting Maddison? Was Tomiyasu signed as a direct result of the 5-0 defeat to Manchester City? Was Ramsdale always going to be the no.1 that soon?

With Arteta himself more involved in the business since being promoted from head coach to manager, it would be fascinating to see how the window unfolded for the club – especially as every single one of the signings has been a hit.

2. The reaction to the opening three defeats

(Image credit: Getty)

Calls for Arteta's head aren't exactly uncommon at the Emirates Stadium after a poor result or two. Even his most ardent supporters kept quieter than most after successive defeats to Brentford, Chelsea and Manchester City early on in the season, though.

There was plenty of talk from the outside about the Spaniard being relieved of duties but there seemed to be little change of course during the troubling form. Just how Arteta kept morale up and got such a young side back on track must have been interesting behind the scenes – not to mention how COVID-19 decimated a squad and their reaction to having to get on with things. There must have been a siege mentality early on.

3. Plenty of Aaron Ramsdale

The world and his dog questioned why Arsenal would throw £30m on his signature, yet he's been an absolute revelation. But on top of that, Ramsdale seems like a right lad.

The Arsenal keeper has been in fantastic form on and off the pitch, riling opposition fans, joining in with opposition chants about him and getting starstruck when he met Steve Wilson of Match of the Day in a post-match interview. Rambo just seems like good fun – like he'd be the equivalent of the Man City kit man from that particular All or Nothing. We're keen to see more of him, please Amazon.

4. The North London Derby

(Image credit: PA)

Do derbies mean less as the game goes more global? Try telling that to Arsenal fans in autumn 2021.

The standout result of the season, Arsenal's starlets really kicked into gear for the first time as they sauntered to a 3-0 lead over Spurs, watched on by the legendary Thierry Henry. This will be one that Arsenal fans will love to see again but it should be a frenetic one to watch with Amazon's high-speed cameras catching the best of those red-hot counter attacks.

Just as the Tottenham documentary peaked when Steven Bergwijn scored the winner against City, the Arsenal doc should be great at this point. The atmosphere in the dressing room must have been electric afterwards – hopefully we'll get to see the impact that winning the derby can have in north London.

5. Arsenal Women's title charge

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal Women share the same facilities as the men. With the side bringing the likes of Tobin Heath and Nikita Parris to London Colney, changing manager and looking to take the fight to Chelsea, it would be interesting to see if Arsenal's women's team get a look in.

After all – no offence to the men – but there are genuine world superstars on the women's side. Getting to see some insights into Vivianne Miedema's explosive 2021 or Jonas Eidevall instilling a new tactical template would be great to see.

6. The Maitland-Niles mystery

Ainsley Maitland-Niles came back from a loan at West Bromwich Albion, where he played in his preferred midfield role, seemingly set for the exit. Arteta promised him minutes, gave him those minutes and everything seemed rosier once more. His last start for the Gunners came in a Man of the Match performance against Watford.

So what happened? Why's he gone on loan to Roma? Especially with the lack of options in the centre. Is there a personality clash that we've just not seen? Is this something that becomes clearer like the Danny Rose/Jose Mourinho disagreement from Tottenham's All or Nothing? We're hoping this one gets cleared up…

7. What really happened with Aubameyang

(Image credit: PA Images)

…Talking of players falling out with the manager…

This has arguably been the biggest story of Arsenal's season, with captain Auba stripped of his privileges over an undefined disciplinary dispute. While the meeting between skipper and manager will no doubt remain private, however, the wider repercussions would be intriguing to see.

Aubameyang was only second to Granit Xhaka, after all, when the Arsenal squad voted for who they wanted as captain in 2019 (Xhaka, too, had the armband stripped). It will be fascinating to see if there's the slightest hint of a rift and what impact – if any – it had on the squad. On the pitch, it looks like the decision has galvanised the team.

8. Bukayo Saka's recovery after the Euros

(Image credit: PA Images)

Bukayo Saka is Arsenal's biggest star on the pitch and plenty of the documentary will no doubt feature on his talents. But over the last year, no one at the club has experienced the ups and downs that the 20-year-old has.

Saka chose to take a short break from social media after the heartbreak of missing the decisive penalty at Euro 2020 before a typically articulate response. Since then, we've heard no reflection. It would be nice to see if All or Nothing: Arsenal delves a little deeper into that background, though.

It would be interesting to hear Saka speak of the tournament. Did he put himself forward for a penalty? Is he using it as motivation now? Has it changed him as a person? And what did his coaches and teammates say to him when they met up with him at the start of a new season?

9. Hale End

It's been another fruitful year for the team's academy. Charlie Patino has made his Arsenal debut (and scored on it), while Emile Smith Rowe and Aaron Ramsdale have become England internationals.

With the next generation of stars coming through at Arsenal, All or Nothing could well show a glimpse into the future that we haven't seen just yet. Perhaps there are starlets waiting to have their moment on camera, chats with staff who rave about the next Bukayo Saka or maybe the Amazon cameras have caught Omari Hutchinson recreating Thierry Henry's best bits in training. It'll be an unrivalled look.

10. What Arteta really says

(Image credit: Getty)

He never gives anything away. He barely raises an eyebrow. He's clearly learned from Pep Guardiola how to remain as cool and calm as possible.

But maybe Big Mickey Tetz rallies his troops ahead of a derby with "What do we think of Tottenham?" Perhaps he's shouted at his team like an AFTV regular or maybe he's slagged off another manager when he forgot he was being filmed.

Plenty of managers in this league are easy to caricature. Let's hope that Arteta gives us at least something to put in a half-decent meme…

