Arsenal v Liverpool live stream: How to watch the League Cup from anywhere in the world

Arsenal v Liverpool live stream, Thursday 20 January, 7.45pm GMT

Arsenal and Liverpool will battle it out for a place in the League Cup final when they meet at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday.

The Gunners were not in action at the weekend after the Premier League granted their request for the north London derby to be postponed. Tottenham were disappointed by the decision, largely because not many of Arsenal’s absences were down to Covid-19, but the powers that be sided with the Gunners.

Arsenal were the happier team after the first leg of this semi-final. Granit Xhaka was sent off in the 24th minute at Anfield, and Liverpool were widely expected to go on and win comfortably. But Arsenal defended with discipline and diligence to keep Jurgen Klopp’s side at bay. After a goalless draw last week there is still everything to play for in this tie.

Liverpool bounced back from that disappointment by beating Brentford 3-0 in the Premier League on Sunday. It was a routine victory for Klopp’s team, who remain 11 points behind Manchester City at the summit of the standings. For now, though, Liverpool will be fully focused on booking a place in the final of the League Cup, where Chelsea await the winners of this second semi.

Arsenal will have to make do without Xhaka, who remains suspended after his red card last time out. Cedric Soares and Sead Kolasinac are out injured, while Calum Chambers has been nursing a knock and could be sidelined.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe are away at the Africa Cup of Nations, but Martin Odegaard, Emile Smith Rowe, Bukayo Saka and Takehiro Tomiyasu are expected to be available.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Thiago Alcantara, Harvey Elliott, Divock Origi and Nat Phillips for the trip to north London. Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita are in Cameroon for the Cup of Nations.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 20 January, and UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com