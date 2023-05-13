Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream and match preview, Sunday 14 May, 4.30pm BST

Looking for an Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream? We've got you covered. Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Arsenal (opens in new tab) will be looking to keep their Premier League title hopes alive when they face Brighton (opens in new tab) this weekend.

The Gunners currently trail Manchester City (opens in new tab) in top spot by one point, but the defending champions may have beaten Everton (opens in new tab) by the time this match kicks off.

Brighton will be keen to get back on track following a 5-1 thumping by the Toffees on Monday.

Kick-off is at 4.30pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Arsenal will have to make do without Oleksandr Zinchenko, William Saliba, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mohamed Elneny.

Brighton will be unable to call upon the services of Solly March, Adam Lallana, Jakub Moder, Joel Veltman, Jeremy Sarmiento and Tariq Lamptey

Form

Arsenal have won back-to-back matches against Chelsea (opens in new tab) and Newcastle (opens in new tab) to end a four-game winless streak.

Brighton thrashed Wolves (opens in new tab) 6-0 and then beat Manchester United (opens in new tab) 1-0 before their thrashing by Everton.

Referee

Andy Madley will be the referee for Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion.

Stadium

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at the 60,704-capacity Emirates Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Arsenal vs Brighton & Hove Albion kick-off is at 4.30pm BST on Sunday 14 May in the UK. The game is being shown in the UK by Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 11.30am ET / 8.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.