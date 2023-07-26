Who is Bitello? The Arsenal target who could sign for a bargain

Gremio star Bitello is the latest name to be linked to Arsenal as the Premier League runners-up look to continue their impressive summer spending spree.

Mikel Arteta has already spent big on trio Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurien Timber, but the lesser-known Gremio midfielder appears to be the next name linked with a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium this pre-season.

It has been reported in Bitello’s Brazilian homeland that Arsenal have sent scouts to watch the talented midfielder – but as a new name to many Gunners fans, who exactly is the talented young midfielder?

Who is Arsenal target Bitello?

Bitello of Gremio in action against Botafogo (Image credit: Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal are confirmed as interested in Bitello by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, following reports from Tuttomercatoweb of a deal for under £10 million.

Born in Formosa de Ooeste, Bitello has already made 50 league appearances in just 18 months since progressing through the club’s academy into the Campeonato Serie A.

Bitello starred with lower-league club FC Cascavel before he switched to Gremio and joined the club’s academy as an 18-year-old back in 2018.

After a couple of years progressing through the ranks, Bitello made his debut at the end of 2021 in the State League, before going on to make 36 appearances in the top division during the 2022 season, scoring eight goals from his midfield role.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is interested in Bitello (Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Three goals in 14 games to date this season has seen Bitello continue his good form playing either as a number 10 or a number eight, but the midfielder is versatile and has also played out on the right or as a second striker.

Coming in at six feet tall, Bitello also offers a more physical presence which will only be developed by a move to the Premier League, and would offer Arteta a different option in a midfield which has seen a huge change already this summer with the big money additions of Rice and Havertz to the Emirates.

Bitello is valued at €8m by Transfermarkt.

