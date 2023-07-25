Arsenal to 'close signing' for shock Brazilian starlet this week: report

Arsenal are set to "close the signing" for a Brazilian starlet this week, as Mikel Arteta looks to firm up his squad.

Basque boss Arteta has hinted at even more signings and with the Gunners have plundered the Brazilian market in the past few years to devastating effect, it seems as though Arsenal may have struck gold once more – thanks to sporting director Edu Gaspar.

Having previously worked in his country's national setup, former Invincible Edu has been said to be instrumental in forming relationships with clubs back home. The Gunners have signed the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel in recent seasons.

Gabriel Martinelli was practically unknown before signing for Arsenal (Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Now, Arsenal may repeat the trick of plucking Martinelli from relative obscurity by signing Gremio midfielder, Bitello.

Tuttomercatoweb are claiming that the north Londoners will "close the signing" within the next week, paying under £10 million for the 23-year-old midfielder. With Bitello almost entirely unknown in European football, his signing would be met with intrigue.

In recent seasons, signings from South America have been a lot more accessible than those from Europe, following Britain's exit from the European Union. Martinelli was a high-profile example of a player moving from Brazil straight to London, while Brighton & Hove Albion have successfully worked the Ecuadorian market, with Moises Caicedo the most famous example.

In fact, Caicedo might just be why Arsenal are close to signing Bitello. With the Seagulls valuing their midfielder at a reported £100m as per the Guardian, Arsenal are looking for a cheaper alternative, with Romeo Lavia recently linked. The Gunners will have to shift players before making another midfield buy and haven't been rumoured to be in the race for Caicedo recently, with Chelsea leading the way on that deal.

Bitello of Gremio could be bound for England (Image credit: Richard Ducker/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

While inexperienced, Bitello is 23 and may be a squad option, just as another Brazilian youngster, Marquinhos, was for the first half of last season.

Bitello is valued at €8m by Transfermarkt.

