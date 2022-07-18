Best Adidas football boots: The latest footwear worn by the likes of Lionel Messi, Paul Pogba and Mo Salah

If you loved the look and feel of Adidas football boots or fancy emulating heroes including Lionel Messi and Mo Salah, you'll want to find the best Adidas football boots before the new season kicks off.

Having the right boots can make a huge difference to a player's game, with certain Adidas ranges specifically designed to assist defenders, attackers, speed merchants and creative maestros. FFT has been dedicating itself to categorising designs to make boot shopping easier for you. If you're simply looking for the best football boots of any and all manufacturers (including Nike, Puma, Umbro and New Balance), be sure to check out our other reviews.

But here you'll find the best Adidas football boots on the market right now...

(Image credit: Sports Direct)

As worn by: Paul Pogba, Toni Kroos, Bernardo Silva

The Predator is basically the Routemaster bus of football: a design classic that pops up in everyday life without you so much as noticing these days… and actually, the updated versions are cooler than many of the vintage models.

Controversial? Yeah, but we're going there. While old Preds were given the task of simply improving David Beckham's sweeping crosses, the Predator Edge are tailor-made for the modern baller, with panels all over to aid control, walloping from 30 yards and, of course, the occasional Goldenballs-style ping. The Predators are well and truly in their renaissance – and we're loving it.

Adidas Speedflow X

(Image credit: Getty)

As worn by: Mo Salah, Paulo Dybala

Just because Mohamed Salah isn't quite scary enough for defenders, Adidas gave him the X Speedflow boots. Just to make him even quicker. Thanks, Adidas.

The X Speedflow boots are so thin, so comfortable and so tight around your feet that you can almost forget you're wearing boots at all. Inspired by falcons and track athletes, this boot is so technologically advanced that it's a wonder it hasn't sent man to the moon once more. Well, it's sent Salah stratospheric, at least.

Adidas Speedflow X.1

(Image credit: Getty)

As worn by: Lionel Messi

Like the above, only a Lionel Messi signature version. Because, ya know, Leo Messi isn't sharing a range with the likes of Mo Salah... Since the start of the 2021/22 season, Messi has been wearing the Adidas X Speedflow.1 football boot.

The boots come in a range of colourways (Gold/Cloud White/Legacy Indigo/Sky Rush) and Messi has been known to switch between these for club and country.

Adidas Copa Sense

(Image credit: Adidas)

As worn by: Jude Bellingham, Joao Felix

Adidas do "no-frills" awesomely well. They proved it with the original F50 boots that launched in the mid-2000s complete with Djibril Cisse ad campaigns of the Frenchman donning tribal paint. The Copa Sense is the natural successor to those beasts – but may we go out on a limb and suggest they're now more iconic?

Worn by the likes of Jude Bellingham and Joao Felix, the Copa Sense is a defined understatement, stripping back the football boot to its bare essentials. These boots are immensely comfortable, perfect for any player who prides themselves on their first touch and despite the simplistic design, they look hella cool – whatever colour you get them in.

Adidas Predator Mania

(Image credit: Adidas)

As worn by: Zinedine Zidane, Steven Gerrard, David Beckham, Frank Lampard

These retro beauties were introduced ahead of the 2002 World Cup and were worn by all the great midfielders of the time.

The original design of the boot, from the power zones to the thick, soft leather remains completely untouched in this recently re-released version. As with the Predator Pulse boots – which were also re-released last year – the only change is that the heel from recent Predator models has been added to give some sturdiness to the boot.

Adidas Copa Mundial

(Image credit: Future)

One for refereeing officials, the old guard and hipsters alike, there's simply nothing like the Copa Mundial football boots, no matter how many times Adidas reinvent the wheel.

For the sheer comfort, nostalgia and reliability, it's virtually impossible to top these brilliant boots, which still look as wonderful now as they did on black and white TV sets. The Adidas Copa Mundial is an icon – and if you're a football nerd, you deserve a pair of these at least once in your lifetime. You can have them in any colour: so long as it's black.

Adidas Predator Pulse

(Image credit: Adidas)

2006 was a simpler time (unless your name is Marco Materazzi). A time of Gnarls Barkley, Daniel Craig in Casino Royale and Zinedine Zidane rolling back the years to pirouette around the world… wearing Adidas Predator Pulse boots.

You can still get them. Adi have re-released the Pulses complete with a more robust heel but otherwise true to the original design, from the oversized tongue and soft leather body to the three stripes wrapping under the sole and the instep panels that resemble scratch marks left by claws. It's one of the most beautiful boots in history – and available in brand-new colourways.

