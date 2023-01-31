Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers live stream and match preview, Tuesday 31 January, 7:45pm GMT

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers live stream and match preview

Looking for a Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers live stream? We've got you covered.

Championship rivals Birmingham and Blackburn go head-to-head for the second time in three days when they clash for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Ewood Park on Saturday, with Jordan James bagging an injury-time equaliser for the Blues.

That sent the tie to a replay, where Birmingham will be on home turf at St Andrew's, as they look to get a confidence-boosting result after a run of five consecutive defeats in the league.

Team news

Birmingham have a lengthy injury list, with Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Tate Campbell, George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and Josh Williams all looking likely to miss out.

Callum Brittain, Adam Wharton and Dom Hyam are out for Rovers.

Form

Birmingham City: DLWLL

Blackburn Rovers: DDLWW

Stadium

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers will be played at St Andrew's.

Kick-off and channel

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 31 January in the UK. The game is not being shown on TV in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

