Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this FA Cup match
Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the FA Cup with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.
Championship rivals Birmingham and Blackburn go head-to-head for the second time in three days when they clash for a place in the FA Cup fifth round.
The two sides played out a 2-2 draw at Ewood Park on Saturday, with Jordan James bagging an injury-time equaliser for the Blues.
That sent the tie to a replay, where Birmingham will be on home turf at St Andrew's, as they look to get a confidence-boosting result after a run of five consecutive defeats in the league.
Kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the FA Cup (opens in new tab) wherever you are.
Team news
Birmingham have a lengthy injury list, with Harlee Dean, Marc Roberts, Tate Campbell, George Hall, Jobe Bellingham and Josh Williams all looking likely to miss out.
Callum Brittain, Adam Wharton and Dom Hyam are out for Rovers.
Form
Birmingham City: DLWLL
Blackburn Rovers: DDLWW
Stadium
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers will be played at St Andrew's.
Kick-off and channel
Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers kick-off is at 7:45pm GMT on Tuesday 31 January in the UK. The game is not being shown on TV in the UK.
In the US, kick-off time is 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT. The match will be shown on ESPN+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.
VPN guide
Use a VPN to watch FA Cup football from outside your country
If you’re out of the country for an FA Cup tie, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.
A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the FA Cup, FourFourTwo currently recommends:
ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)
FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!
International FA Cup TV rights
• UK: In the UK, FA Cup rights are shared between the two main terrestrial broadcasters, the BBC and ITV.
• USA: ESPN+ (opens in new tab) is the home of the FA Cup in the States.
• Canada: In Canada, Sportsnet NOW (opens in new tab) is the place to catch the FA Cup action.
• Australia: Paramount+ is where you can watch FA Cup matches in Australia.
• New Zealand: In New Zealand, Sky Sport have the rights to the FA Cup.
