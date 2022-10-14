Brentford v Brighton live stream and match preview, Friday 14 October, 8.00pm BST

Brighton can climb back into the top four with a win at Brentford on Friday as Roberto De Zerbi looks for his first three points as Seagulls boss.

The Italian has had a difficult start to life in the Premier League since succeeding Chelsea-bound Graham Potter.

He made his debut against Liverpool, overseeing a thrilling 3-3 draw, before falling to a 1-0 defeat against Tottenham last time out.

The trip to a Brentford side that has picked up one point from its last three games looks, at least on paper, a much better opportunity to record a victory.

Thomas Frank’s side are on a poor run and were thrashed 5-1 by Newcastle last weekend at St. James’ Park.

With one win in their last seven Premier League outings, the Bees need to be careful not to slip down the standings.

They are currently 11th, four points clear of the drop zone, but Brentford will move one point behind seventh-placed Brighton with a win here.

Last season, the Seagulls came out on top in both meetings, winning 1-0 away and 2-0 at home.

Brentford have a few injury issues; Pontus Jansson, Christian Norgaard and Thomas Strakosha are all out.

However, Keane Lewis-Potter is available again after recovering from a foot injury.

It has been a sad week for Brighton with the announcement that Enock Mwepu has been forced into early retirement due to a heart condition.

Jakub Moder is a long-term absentee for the Seagulls.

Form

Brentford: LDLWD

Brighton: LDWLW

Referee

Michael Salisbury will be the referee for Brentford v Brighton.

Stadium

Brentford v Brighton will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Other games

The Friday night game is the first match of the Premier League weekend, with the rest of the fixtures set to take place over Saturday and Sunday.

Kick-off and channel

Kick-off is at 8.00pm BST on Friday 14 October and it is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab) in the UK. See below for international broadcast options.

