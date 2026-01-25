Is Brentford vs Nottingham Forest on TV? Live streams, kick-off time, preview as the Bees aim to return to winning ways in the Premier League

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest today as Forest look to keep the threat of relegation at arm's length, with FourFourTwo providing all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest key information • Date: Sunday, 25 January 2026 • Kick-off time: 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET • Venue: Gtech Community Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get 70% off NordVPN

Forest return to the bread and butter of the Premier League after a calamitous trip to Portugal in the Europa League on Thursday.

Sean Dyche's team missed a penalty, conceded an own goal and had a player sent off at Braga, losing without facing a shot on target in their penultimate league phase match.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in the UK

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest will be broadcast live in the UK as part of the bumper Premier League package available on Sky Sports this season.

Forest's visit to west London will be shown on Sky Sports+ and via the Sky Go and Sky Sports+ apps for Sky Sports customers.

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in the US

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest will be available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest through Stan Sport.

Is there a Brentford vs Nottingham Forest free live stream?

Watch Brentford vs Nottingham Forest from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Brentford vs Nottingham Forest. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Premier League preview

Keith Andrews and Brentford will be licking their lips. Before last weekend's defeat at Chelsea, the Bees were unbeaten in six matches, winning four.

They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Sunderland, scoring 13 goals in the process. A home game against a wounded Forest side is made for them.

Europe aside, Dyche will point to Forest's two league matches unbeaten. They won at West Ham United in their last crucial away game and held Arsenal at home last time out.

Their home and away records are identical this season but Brentford have lost on their home turf only to Manchester City.

Tickets

Brentford are one of five teams in the Premier League with 10 or more wins in the first 22 matches, putting them two points behind what is likely to be a Champions League place in fifth.

Their ascent under Andrews is not unlike that of Forest last season. This time last year, Nuno Espirito Santo's Forest were very much in a Champions League spot, sitting pretty in third before eventually dropping into a Conference League place.

In January 2026, having landed a Europa League berth by unorthodox means, they're on their third manager of the season and fighting for their lives in both competitions.

Two gaffers ago, Forest beat Brentford 3-1 on opening day. Chris Wood scored twice at the City Ground. He was injured by the end of October and they remain his only league goals of the campaign.

Brentford vs Nottingham Forest: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brentford 1-0 Nottingham Forest

Forest have approached some of their recent away games by setting out to frustrate their opponents, so we're not expecting an easy afternoon for Brentford – just an ultimately successful one.