Brentford vs Liverpool live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream and match preview, Monday 2 January, 5.30pm GMT

Brentford vs Liverpool live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brentford vs Liverpool live stream? We've got you covered. Brentford vs Liverpool is on Sky Sports in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Liverpool (opens in new tab) will be looking for their fifth Premier League win on the bounce when they travel to west London on Monday.

The Reds have the chance to close the gap separating them from the top four to just one point, at least temporarily.

Brentford (opens in new tab) head into this fixture as a top-half team after taking seven points from the last nine available.

Kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Brentford will have to make do without Shandon Baptiste, Kristoffer Ajer and Aaron Hickey, but Ivan Toney could feature despite being stretchered off against West Ham (opens in new tab) on Friday. Frank Onyeka and Thomas Strakosha are both doubts.

Liverpool will be unable to call upon the services of Luis Diaz, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones.

James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Roberto Firmino could be fit enough to make the bench, while Fabinho and Andy Robertson need to be assessed. Cody Gakpo is unlikely to make his debut here.

Form

A 2-1 victory over Leicester (opens in new tab) on Friday was Liverpool's fifth in a row, a streak which has lifted them back into Champions League contention.

Brentford are on an excellent run themselves, having gone five games without defeat in the Premier League.

Referee

Stuart Attwell will be the referee for Brentford vs Liverpool.

Stadium

Brentford vs Liverpool will be played at the 17,250-capacity Gtech Community Stadium in London.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Liverpool kick-off is at 5.30pm GMT on Monday 2 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 12.30pm ET / 9.30am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee (opens in new tab)

FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS5 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.