Brentford vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Brentford vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Saturday 4 February, 3.00pm GMT

Looking for a Brentford vs Southampton live stream?

Southampton are hoping to drag themselves off the foot of the Premier League table when they face a tricky trip to Europe-chasing Brentford.

Saints suffered a painful League Cup semi-final defeat to Newcastle United in midweek, losing the second leg 2-1 for a 3-1 aggregate loss, and now must turn their attention back to league matters.

Nathan Jones’ side mustered a win at Everton in mid-January, but those were the only points they have picked up in their last eight Premier League games, leaving them bottom.

Brentford sit eighth, one point outside the top six, and they have had a couple of weeks off ahead of this game due to their early elimination from the FA Cup.

Thomas Franks’ side head into this on the back of an eight-match undefeated run in the league.

Team news

Pontus Jansson, Shandon Baptiste and Frank Onyeka miss out for Brentford through injury, but Aaron Hickey is fit again.

Southampton are missing Kyle Walker-Peters, Valentino Livramento, Juan Larios, Moussa Djenepo, Stuart Armstrong and Theo Walcott.

Deadline day signings Kamaldeen Sulemana and Paul Onuachu could make their Saints bows here.

Form

Brentford: DWLWW

Southampton: LWLLW

Referee

Darren Bond will be the referee for Brentford vs Southampton.

Stadium

Brentford vs Southampton will be played at Brentford Community Stadium.

Kick-off and channel

Brentford vs Southampton kick-off is at 3.00pm GMT on Saturday 4 February in the UK. The game isn't being shown on UK television.

In the US, kick-off time is 10.00am ET / 07.00am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

