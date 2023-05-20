Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Julio Enciso celebrates after scoring for Brighton against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in May 2023.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton live stream and match preview, Sunday 21 May, 2pm BST

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton live stream and match preview

Looking for a Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton live stream? We've got you covered. Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton is not being shown in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Premier League with your subscription from anywhere.

Brighton can take a step closer to the Europa League by beating relegated Southampton on Sunday.

The Seagulls are a point clear of Tottenham and Aston Villa in the race for the top six, and they have a game in hand on both teams heading into the weekend.

Southampton will be looking to salvage some pride from what has been a disappointing season.

Kick-off is at 2pm BST. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League wherever you are.

Team News

Brighton will have to make do without Solly March, Adam Lallana, Adam Webster, Jakub Moder, Jeremy Sarmiento, Robert Sanchez and Tariq Lamptey. Joel Veltman could return at right-back.

Southampton will be unable to call upon the services of Romain Perraud, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Tino Livramento, Che Adams, Mohamed Salisu and Juan Larios.

Form

Brighton were thumped 4-1 to Newcastle on Thursday night, which means they have now lost half of their last eight top-flight outings.

Southampton's relegation was confirmed after a 2-0 defeat by Fulham last time out - their fourth loss on the bounce.

Referee

Paul Tierney will be the referee for Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton.

Stadium

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton will be played at the 31,800-capacity Amex Stadium in Brighton.

Kick-off and channel

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton kick-off is at 2pm BST on Sunday 21 May in the UK. The game is not being shown in the UK.

In the US, kick-off time is 9am ET / 6am PT. The match will be shown on NBC in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV, which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.