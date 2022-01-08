Burnley v Huddersfield Town live stream: How to watch the FA Cup from anywhere in the world

Burnley v Huddersfield Town live stream, Saturday 8 January, 12.30pm GMT

Burnley will be out to avoid an upset in the third round of the FA Cup when they host Huddersfield on Saturday.

Sean Dyche will not be present at Turf Moor after testing positive for Covid-19 earlier this week. Ian Woan, his assistant, will lead Burnley from the home dugout. He confirmed in his pre-match press conference that four players have also contracted the virus this week, but he did not reveal the identities of those affected.

Burnley have bigger fish to fry than the FA Cup this season. They currently sit 18th in the Premier League table and have still only won one game since the start of the top flight campaign.

The Clarets are used to battling against the drop and Dyche continues to insist there is no need for panic, but the longer Burnley remain in the bottom three the harder it will be to escape it. They are only two points adrift of safety at present, but it looks like three of the current bottom four are destined for the drop.

Burnley won their only FA Cup in 1914, when they overcame Liverpool in the final. They were beaten finalists in 1947 and 1962 but have struggled to make an impression on the tournament in recent years. They have only reached the fifth round twice under Dyche; it was at that stage that Burnley were eliminated at the hands of Bournemouth last term.

Huddersfield climbed into the Championship play-off places over the festive period. They are unbeaten in six games in the second tier and have taken 10 points from the last 12 on offer. Back-to-back clean sheets against Nottingham Forest and Blackburn suggest they will be tough to break down on Saturday.

None of Nick Pope, Ashley Barnes or Connor Roberts are likely to be involved for Burnley, who are also without Maxwel Cornet as he represents Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Huddersfield will be unable to call upon the services of Naby Sarr, Rolando Aarons, Alex Vallejo, Jonathan Hogg and Danny Ward. Fraizer Campbell is a doubt.

Kick-off is at 12.30pm GMT on Saturday 8 January. See below for international broadcast options.

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

