Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Champions League match

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund live stream and match preview

Looking for a Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund live stream? We've got you covered. Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund is on BT Sport in the UK. Brit abroad? Use a VPN to watch the Champions League with your subscription (opens in new tab) from anywhere.

Struggling Chelsea must turn around a first-leg defeat if they are to reach the Champions League quarter-finals against Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues lost 1-0 in Germany despite creating a number of chances, and they were punished for their profligacy when Karim Adeyemi scored a superb solo goal on the break.

Graham Potter has come under increasing pressure as he battles to turn around the London club’s shocking form, but they finally got a victory over the weekend by beating Leeds United 1-0 to end a six-match winless run.

Dortmund come into the game in formidable form, winning their last 10 games in a row in all competitions.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT.

Team news

Thiago Silva, Armando Broja, Edouard Mendy and Cesar Azpilicueta are expected to miss out through injury, while Mason Mount is suspended for Chelsea.

Dortmund also have a suspended player, right-back Julian Ryerson, while Youssoufa Moukoko, Mateu Morey, Abdoulaye Kamara, Donyell Malen and Julien Duranville are injured and Gregor Kobel is a doubt.

Form

Chelsea: WLLLD

Borussia Dortmund: WWWWW

Referee

Danny Makkelie of the Netherlands will be the referee for Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund.

Stadium

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund will be played at Stamford Bridge in London.

Kick-off and channel

Chelsea v Borussia Dortmund kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Tuesday, 7 March in the UK. The game is being shown on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com and the BT Sport app (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Paramount+ in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

