Choir sings our favourite football chants: the Payet song, Toure song, Willian song and more

You may not have seen our recent countdown of the 50 best football chants but one thing that was obvious is how much us football fans like to sing.

50 best chants

Unleashing some vocal and supporting your team runs deep. It's primal. So we thought we'd pay homage to some of the very best football songs (chants from West Ham, Liverpool, Chelsea and more...) via some proper singing.

Sure we could have done it ourselves, and been darn good, but we're pretty humble guys and thought we'd let others show off their skills. Instead, take it away our chosen male choir quintet who genuinely don't know who Jermain Defoe is but were kind enough to sing his name for us. Encore!

Let us know what you think in the comments below, suggesting which of your favourite chants they should sing.