Watch: Bologna and Fiorentina BOTH score goals direct from corners

The Italian FA have been a little joyless here, with the first of these having subsequently been downgraded to an Antonio Mirante own goal, but still - two goals directly from corners in the same match? Don't mind if we do.

One goal direct from a corner is rare, but two in the same game?! February 4, 2018

Yes, that is the same Jordan Veretout who played for Aston Villa during their disastrous Tim Sherwood/Remi Garde season.

Fiorentina run out winners here, with Federico Chiesa scoring their second in a 2-1 victory 20 minutes before time. Yes, he is Enrico Chiesa's son and, yes, you are now officially old.

