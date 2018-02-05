Trending

Watch: Bologna and Fiorentina BOTH score goals direct from corners

Once is rare enough, but twice in the same game?

The Italian FA have been a little joyless here, with the first of these having subsequently been downgraded to an Antonio Mirante own goal, but still - two goals directly from corners in the same match? Don't mind if we do. 

Yes, that is the same Jordan Veretout who played for Aston Villa during their disastrous Tim Sherwood/Remi Garde season.

Fiorentina run out winners here, with Federico Chiesa scoring their second in a 2-1 victory 20 minutes before time. Yes, he is Enrico Chiesa's son and, yes, you are now officially old. 

