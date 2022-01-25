Coventry City v Stoke City live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Coventry City v Stoke City live stream, Tuesday 25 January, 7.45pm GMT

Coventry and Stoke will both be looking to boost their play-off chances when they go head-to-head on Tuesday night.

Mark Robins' side were flying high in the top six until the end of November, but a combination of a dip in form and multiple postponements has seen them drop down to 10th in the Championship standings. They are now seven points adrift of the top six, but have as many as three games in hand on some of the teams above them.

Coventry can still make the play-offs, but they need an uptick in results soon. The Sky Blues have won just one of their last eight league fixtures. That was an eye-catching 4-1 thrashing of Peterborough earlier this month, but Coventry proceeded to lose their next game to QPR.

Robins' charges will probably need to tighten up at the back if they are to squeeze into the top six. They are without a clean sheet in their last six outings, and the defensive solidity they showed in the opening weeks of the campaign has deserted them.

Stoke are one place above Coventry in the table, and they have also amassed one more point and played one more games. They too will believe a play-off place is still within reach, but a return of just two wins in their last eight matches has left the Potters six points adrift of sixth spot.

Jake Bidwell could be handed his first start as a Coventry player after making his debut as a substitute in the loss to QPR. Robins has no injury concerns ahead of this fixture, although he could opt to make one or two changes to the starting XI in a bid to shake things up.

Stoke will have to make do without Romaine Sawyers, Josef Bursik, Jordan Thompson, Harry Souttar and Nick Powell for their trip to the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 25 January. See below for international broadcast options.

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and save over a third on standard price.

VPN guide

(Image credit: Getty)

If you’re out of the country for a round of Premier League fixtures, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – the broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve paid up for a subscription and still want to catch the action without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

(Image credit: Future)

ExpressVPN including a 30-day, money-back guarantee FourFourTwo’s brainy office mates TechRadar love its super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Go get it!

NordVPN with quality mobile and desktop apps A cheaper option and almost ExpressVPN's equal when it comes to quality, too. A single subscription covers six connections, so you can use it on mobile, laptop, streaming devices and more, all at the same time.

Surfshark offers a great VPN at a fraction of the price It's clear to see why Surfshark is top of TechRadar's best cheap VPN table – it combines an excellent product with bargain pricing, starting at £2/$2.50 a month!

UK TV rights

Sky Sports and BT Sport are the two main players once again, but Amazon also have a slice of the pie in 2021/22.

US TV rights

NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season, with other matches split between NBCSN channel, CNBC and the over-the-air NBC broadcast channel. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

Head back to our VPN advice so you can take advantage when you're out of the country.

Canada TV rights

DAZN subscribers can watch every single Premier League game in 2021/22 – and it gets better. After a one-month free trial, you'll only have to pay a rolling $20-a-month fee, or make it an annual subscription of $150.

The broadcaster also has all the rights to Champions League and Europa League games in Canada, too.

Want in while you're out of Canada? Scroll back up and check out the VPN offers above.

Australia TV rights

Optus Sport are offering every game of the Premier League season for just $14.99/month for non-subscribers, which you can get via a Fetch TV box and other friendly streaming devices.

To take advantage while you're not Down Under, follow the VPN advice towards the top of this page.

New Zealand TV rights

(Image credit: Future)

Spark Sport are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League – for $24.99 a month, after a seven-day free trial.

It's also available via web browsers, Apple/Android devices, Google Chromecast and some Samsung TVs, and Apple TV and Smart TV compatibility new for this season.

Check out our VPN deals to watch when you’re not in New Zealand.

New features you’d love on FourFourTwo.com