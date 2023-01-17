Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream and match preview, Wednesday 18 January, 8pm GMT

Looking for a Crystal Palace vs Manchester United live stream? We've got you covered. Crystal Palace vs Manchester United is on Sky Sports in the UK.

No doubt still buzzing from their comeback win in Saturday's Manchester derby at Old Trafford, Manchester United hit the road as they chase a sixth successive Premier League win (and a 10th in all competitions). Title contenders? They might just be.

Crystal Palace, by contrast, have lost their last three in league and cup; Patrick Vieira's Eagles are far from flying at the moment and have conceded seven goals without reply in their last two home league outings.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT. Make sure you know how to watch the Premier League (opens in new tab) wherever you are.

Team news

Vieira has an almost full Palace squad at his disposal, with defender Nathan Ferguson and midfielder James McArthur the only injury asbentees.

United remain without the injured Diogo Dalot, while Donny van de Beek is out for the season after having knee surgery; Jadon Sancho is back in training, but this match comes too soon for him.

Form

Currently fourth, United will move up to second with a win here (at least for 24 hours, with Manchester City playing Tottenham on Thursday). They've won three, drawn one and lost one (3-1 at Aston Villa in November) of their last five away Premier League games.

Palace aren't in relegation trouble yet and won't be expected to stop the rot against one of the form teams in the league – but they'll want to improve on their last two home outings: a 3-0 loss to Fulham, which they finished with nine men, and a 4-0 drubbing by Spurs.

Referee

John Brooks will be the referee for Crystal Palace vs Manchester United.

Stadium

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United will be played at 25,456-capacity Selhurst Park in London.

Kick-off and channel

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United kick-off is at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 18 January in the UK. The game is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League (opens in new tab).

In the US, kick-off time is 3pm ET / 12pm PT. The match will be shown on Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) in the US. See below for international broadcast options.

VPN guide

If you’re out of the country for a Premier League fixture, then you won't be able to watch on your domestic streaming service as usual. The broadcaster knows where you are because of your IP address (boo!) and blocks you from watching it. You can use a VPN to get around that, though, without resorting to illegal feeds you’ve found on Reddit.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and will let you watch. And all the info going between is entirely encrypted, anonymous and safe – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there. For the Premier League, FourFourTwo currently recommends:

(Image credit: Future)

International Premier League TV rights

• UK: Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and BT Sport (opens in new tab) are the two main players once again, but Amazon (opens in new tab) also have a slice of the pie in 2022/23.

• USA: NBC Sports Group are the Premier League rights holders, with the Peacock Premium (opens in new tab) streaming platform showing even more than the 175 games it aired last season. If you pick up a fuboTV subscription (opens in new tab) for the games not on Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch every game.

• Canada: The way to watch Premier League football in 2022/23 is fuboTV (opens in new tab), which has exclusive rights to all the action.

• Australia: Optus Sport (opens in new tab) will screen every game of the Premier League season. Non-subscribers can access the action via a Fetch TV box (opens in new tab) and other friendly streaming devices.

• New Zealand: Sky Sport (opens in new tab) are serving up all 380 games – plus various highlights and magazine shows throughout the week, as well as the Champions League.