Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad: Gustavo Alfaro names his latest squad

The Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad will be named in October or November, after Gustavo Alfaro's side booked their place at the tournament in the South American qualifiers in March.

This will be Ecuador's fourth World Cup. They made their debut in Japan and South Korea in 2002, before appearing at Germany 2006 and Brazil 2014. Their best-ever finish was a run to the round of 16 in 2006.

Ecuador World Cup 2022 squad: The final qualifying squad

GK: Hernan Galindez (Universidad de Chile)

GK: Moises Ramirez (Independiente del Valle)

GK: Jorge Pinos (9 de Octubre)

DF: Robert Arboleda (Sao Paulo)

DF: Pervis Estupinan (Villarreal)

DF: German Pezzella (Real Betis)

DF: Angelo Preciado (Genk)

DF: Piero Hincapie (Bayer Leverkusen)

DF: Xavier Arreaga (Seattle Sounders)

DF: Diego Palacios (Los Angeles)

DF: Byron Castillo (Barcelona)

DF: Fernando Leon (Atletico San Luis)

MF: Carlos Gruezo (Augsburg)

MF: Angel Mena (Leon)

MF: Jhegson Mendez (Orlando City)

MF: Gonzalo Plata (Real Valladolid)

MF: Romario Ibarra (Pachuca)

MF: Moises Caicedo (Brighton)

MF: Alan Franco (Charlotte)

MF: Joao Rojas (Emelec)

MF: Jose Cifuentes (Los Angeles)

MF: Michael Carcelen (Barcelona)

MF: Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton)

MF: Danny Cabezas (Independiente del Valle)

FW: Enner Valencia (Fenerbahce)

FW: Michael Estrada (DC United)

FW: Jordy Caicedo (CSKA Sofia)

FW: Djorkaeff Reasco (Newell's Old Boys)

How many players are Ecuador allowed to take to the 2022 World Cup?

Ecuador were permitted 28 players for the 2021 Copa America, due to the potential of COVID-19 outbreaks during the tournament.

For the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it is expected that the squad number will be reduced back down to the usual 23 - although there has been talk of FIFA authorising an expansion to 26 players.

World football's governing body has been discussing that possibility in recent weeks. The argument in favour centres on the fact that this World Cup is taking place in the middle of the European season, with World Cup matches being crammed in to a tight schedule.

When will the final Ecuador 2022 World Cup squad be announced?

The 2022 World Cup takes place in November and December of this year. Having now secured their spot at the tournament, Ecuador can begin planning for Qatar.

World Cup squads are usually revealed around six weeks prior to the tournament beginning. However, coaches could delay their announcements this time around because of the reduced preparation time.

Who will make the final Ecuador 2022 World Cup squad?

The former West Ham striker Enner Valencia, now 32 years old, is still going strong for Ecuador. He will be one of the first names down on Gustavo Alfaro's squad list for Qatar 2022.

This is a young Ecuador squad, so Alfaro will lean on some of the experienced players within his group. Valencia is one of those, but the likes of Angel Mena, Carlos Gruezo and Robert Arboleda will also be important.

There is plenty of excitement within the country about Moises Caicedo, who joined Brighton from Independiente del Valle in 2021. He has the potential to be one of the young stars of the tournament.

