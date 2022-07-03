Sarina Wiegman: What you need to know about the England Women's manager

Sarina Wiegman is a relatively new face as the England women's manager. Wiegman was appointed manager by the FA in August 2020, although she did not start her role until September 2021. She previously won the 2017 European Championships as manager of the Netherlands.

With England automatically qualifying for the Women's Euro 2022 as hosts, this summer's tournament is her first real test as Lionesses manager.

England Women’s manager: Who is Sarina Wiegman?

Sarina Wiegman first began playing football in her native Netherlands when she was six years old. She spent 26 years playing football, winning 104 caps for her country playing as a midfielder and defender, as well as captaining the team. She was the first Dutch footballer ever to reach 100 caps. She also played in America for the famous North Carolina Tar Heels college team, where she played alongside Mia Hamm and won the NCAA championship in 1989.

After becoming pregnant with her second child, Wiegman retired from playing and went into management, becoming manager of Ter Leede in 2006. After a number of years successfully managing in the Dutch league, she became an assistant at the national team. Alongside coaching with the Netherlands, she was also a temporary assistant at Jong Sparta Rotterdam, making her the first woman to have coached at a Dutch men’s club.

In December 2016, she was appointed interim head coach of the Netherlands, becoming the permanent manager in January 2017. She was tasked with leading them into their home European Championships, which they went on to win, beating Denmark 4-2 in the final. They ended Germany’s run of six consecutive titles as well as securing their first ever major title. Wiegman was awarded The Best FIFA Women’s Coach title.

At the World Cup 2019, Wiegman led the Dutch to the final where they lost 2-0 to the United States. A year later, she was announced as Phil Neville’s successor at England, but she decided to take her Netherlands team to the Olympics before taking up the role. At the Olympics, they were knocked out by the USA at the quarter-final stage on penalties. She joined England in September 2021, where she is yet to lose a game in charge of them.