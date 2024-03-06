Estonia Euro 2024 squad: Thomas Haberli's full squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers

The Estonia Euro 2024 squad is shaping up: as beneficiaries of UEFA's desire to give (…what's the polite way of saying it?) underdog countries the opportunity to play at major tournaments, Estonia are the only side to go into the qualification play-offs despite finishing bottom of their group.

In fact, Estonia picked up just a single point in their eight games, courtesy of a 1-1 draw away to Azerbaijan. Nonetheless, their performance in the basement tier of the Nations League against the likes of Andorra, San Marino and Liechtenstein has granted them this chance.

Estonia will face Poland in a qualification play-off semi-final, with the winner then travelling to face either Wales or Finland for a place in group D this summer alongside the Netherlands, France and Austria.

Estonia squad

Estonia's Euro 2024 squad: The squad for the November qualifiers

Clubs correct as of the November qualifiers

GK: Karl Andre Vallner (FCI Levadia)

GK: Matvei Igonen (Hebar Pazardzhik)

GK: Karl Jakob Hein (Arsenal)

DF: Märten Kuusk (Ujpest)

DF: Michael Lilander (Flora)

DF: Karol Mets (FC St. Pauli)

DF: Maksim Paskotsi (Grasshopper)

DF: Rasmus Peetson (FCI Levadia)

DF: Artur Pikk (Odra Opole)

DF: Joonas Tamm (Botev Plovdiv)

DF: Edgar Tur (FCI Levadia)

MF: Mattias Kait (Rapid București)

MF: Martin Miller (Flora)

MF: Henrik Ojamaa (Flora) *

* MF: Mark Oliver Roosnupp (FCI Levadia)

MF: Markus Poom (Shamrock Rovers)

MF: Vlasiy Sinyavskiy (Slovácko)

MF: Georgi Tunjov (Pescara)

MF: Bogdan Vastsuk (Voždovac)

MF: Martin Vetkal (Roma)

FW: Henri Anier (Lee Man)

FW: Oliver Jurgens (Újpest)

FW: Alex Matthias Tamm (Nõmme Kalju)

FW: Sergei Zenjov (Flora)

*Withdrawn from the squad e.g. due to injury

Estonia Euro 2024 squad numbers

Squad numbers are yet to be confirmed for Euro 2024.

Estonia manager: Thomas Haberli

The former centre-forward spent his entire playing career in his native Switzerland, most notably a fruitful nine-year spell at Young Boys that ended with his retirement in 2009.

Haberli's moved into the coaching setup thereafter, alternating between youth coach and assistant manager before moving to Basel, where he did much the same.

His only experience of first-team management came with a spell in charge of Luzern, where he lasted just ten months in the post.

Estonia's star player

Rauno Sappinen

The scorer of both of Estonia's only two goals in their qualification group, which is enough to get him a mention here.

Also of interest are Shamrock Rovers' Markus Poom (son of Mart); Arsenal academy goalkeeper Karl Hein, who has nearly three times as many caps as senior club appearances over his career; and 20-year-old Martin Vetkal, who has just three full international caps to his name but is promising enough to have been scooped up by Roma as a teenager.

FAQs

How many players are Estonia allowed to take to Euro 2024?

UEFA confirmed in February that each competing nation will be able to name a final squad of 23 players in their Euro 2024 squads, including a mandatory three goalkeepers.

After a couple of tournaments featuring 26-player teams, UEFA have now reverted from the expanded squad.

National managers were allowed to bring 26 players to 2021's European Championship for the first time at a major tournament, as a special measure brought in due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the fixture congestion, the expanded squads returned for the World Cup. Without those same issues, 23-player squads have made a return.