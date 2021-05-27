Euro 2020 – who is Belgium captain, Eden Hazard?

Eden Hazard will be the Belgium captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

Roberto Martinez’s side are among the favourites to win the 16th edition of the European Championship, which will be held in 11 different cities in the same number of countries.

Belgium have never won the Euros before, although they did reach the final in 1980 and the semi-finals in 1972.

The Red Devils endured a disappointing tournament at Euro 2016, crashing out in the quarter-finals after defeat by Wales.

Martinez took charge after that competition in France and led Belgium to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

Hazard received the Silver Ball in Russia after being voted as the second-best player of the tournament, behind only Luka Modric.

The Spanish coach has a talented squad to choose from, with Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Hazard among his star men.

The latter will lead Belgium out as captain, despite rarely holding the armband at club level.

Hazard has endured a difficult two-year spell at Real Madrid since a big-money move from Chelsea in 2019.

The forward’s time in Spain has been heavily disrupted by injuries, and Martinez will be hoping he can steer clear of any fitness troubles at Euro 2020.

Hazard turned 30 earlier this year and has already accumulated more than 100 caps for his country.

The attacker has played 106 times for the senior side at the time of writing, scoring 32 goals along the way.

He will be hoping to inspire Belgium to glory this summer, where he will play alongside younger brother Thorgan.

Martinez’s men begin their campaign against Russia in Saint Petersburg on June 12, before a meeting with Denmark in Copenhagen five days later.

Belgium will conclude the group stage against Finland back in Saint Petersburg on June 21.