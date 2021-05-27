Euro 2020 – who is England captain, Harry Kane?

Harry Kane will be the England captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The Three Lions are among the favourites to win this summer’s pan-continental tournament, with the semi-finals and final set to take place at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate’s side reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, where Kane won the Golden Boot after scoring six goals.

They also qualified for Euro 2020 with a degree of comfort, winning seven of their eight games to finish ahead of Czech Republic, Kosovo, Bulgaria and Montenegro.

England have been drawn in Group D for the tournament proper, with Czech Republic among their opponents.

Kane and co. will begin the campaign against Croatia at Wembley on June 13, keen on revenge for that World Cup semi-final defeat.

A renewal of hostilities with Scotland will follow at the same venue on June 18, before Czech Republic visit Wembley four days later.

Kane has more experience than most of playing at England’s national stadium, with Tottenham having used Wembley as their home base on and off in recent years.

The striker, who serves as vice-captain for his club behind Hugo Lloris, was handed the armband by Southgate ahead of the 2018 World Cup.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was England’s previous on-field leader, but Kane took over the role three years ago.

The 27-year-old has spoken openly of his desire to become the national team’s highest ever goalscorer before his career is over.

Kane has scored 34 goals in 53 senior outings for his country, and is just 19 behind Wayne Rooney in the all-time charts.

The Tottenham striker reportedly wants to leave the north London side ahead of next term, but he will be fully focused on England once Euro 2020 gets under way.

Kane has been linked with Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea in recent weeks.