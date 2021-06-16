Euro 2020 – Harry Maguire: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Harry Maguire will be an important player for England at this summer's European Championship.

The Three Lions centre-back has won 32 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2017.

England have been drawn in Group D at Euro 2020, and will face Croatia, Scotland and Czech Republic in the first round. All three of their games will be held at Wembley.

A top-two finish would guarantee England a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Harry Maguire play for?

Maguire plays his club football for Manchester United, having made the move to Old Trafford in 2019.

Maguire has made 107 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions, but he is yet to get his hands on a trophy.

Before joining United, the Yorkshireman spent two impressive seasons at Leicester, for whom he played 76 games.

He began his career with Sheffield United and has also represented Wigan and Hull.

How old is Harry Maguire?

Maguire was born on 5 March 1993. He is 28 years old.

What is Harry Maguire’s squad number?

Maguire will wear the No.6 shirt for England at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester United, he wears the No.5.

What is Harry Maguire's net worth?

Maguire has an estimated net worth of £24.5m, according to the 2021 edition of wtfoot.com.

What is Harry Maguire's contract length?

Maguire's contract at Manchester United runs until the summer of 2025. He signed a six-year deal upon joining in 2019.

What is Harry Maguire's salary?

Maguire earns an estimated £190,000 per week at Manchester United, according to sportrac.com.