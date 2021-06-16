Euro 2020 – Paul Pogba: club, age, number, net worth, contract length and salary

Paul Pogba will be an important player for France at this summer's European Championship.

The midfielder has won 81 caps for his country at the time of writing, having made his international bow in 2013.

France have been drawn in Group F at Euro 2020 alongside Germany, Portugal and Hungary.

A top-two finish would guarantee France a place in the round of 16, while four of the best third-place finishers will also advance to the knockout stage of the competition.

Which club does Paul Pogba play for?

Pogba plays his club football for Manchester United, and is currently in his second spell at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman first joined the Red Devils from Le Havre in 2009. He made his first-team debut two years later but departed in 2012 after growing frustrated with a lack of opportunities at United.

Pogba spent four successful years with Juventus, with whom he won four Serie A titles and reached the Champions League final.

He returned to United in 2016 for a then-world record transfer fee of £89.3m.

How old is Paul Pogba?

Pogba was born on 15 March 1993. He is 28 years old.

What is Paul Pogba’s squad number?

Pogba will wear the No.6 shirt for France at Euro 2020. At club level for Manchester United, he also wears the No.6.

What is Paul Pogba's net worth?

Pogba has an estimated net worth of £88m, according to celebritynetworth.com.

What is Paul Pogba's contract length?

Pogba's contract at Manchester United runs until the summer of 2022. The club will be keen to tie him down to fresh terms sooner rather than later. If Pogba opts against signing a new deal, he could be sold in 2021.

What is Paul Pogba's salary?

Pogba earns an estimated £290,000 per week at Manchester United, according to salarysport.com.