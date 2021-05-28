Euro 2020 – who is Portugal’s captain, Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo will be the Portugal captain at Euro 2020, which begins in Rome on June 11.

The legendary attacker has 103 goals in 173 caps for his country since making his debut against Kazakhstan back in August 2003.

After starting out as a tricky winger with questionable end product, he developed into one of the greatest goalscorers in the history of football.

That process started at Manchester United, where he won the Ballon d’Or for the first time, before coming to fruition during a remarkably consistent nine years at Real Madrid.

In total, he scored 450 goals for the club in all competitions, and never fewer than 30 in any single season as he relished the personal battle with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo’s international record is one area where he has a clear edge over the Argentina star, with more appearances and goals to his name.

Unlike Messi, he has also tasted victory in a major tournament, scoring three for Portugal as they triumphed at Euro 2016.

He grabbed a brace in the group stage against Hungary and the opener in a 2-0 win over Wales to secure their place in the final.

Although Ronaldo went off injured in the first half against France, Fernando Santos' side still found a way to win, with substitute Eder hitting the decisive goal in extra time.

For the 36-year-old, who first captained his country at the tender age of 22, he has now worn the armband consistently for more than a decade.

Having missed out on the title with Juventus last season, despite finishing as Serie A’s top scorer with 29 goals, he will be hungry for success at the Euros.

Portugal have been drawn in Group F alongside France, Germany and Hungary, but believe they have the nous needed to prevail and reach the latter stages.