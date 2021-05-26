Euro 2020 – who is Turkey’s manager?

Senol Gunes will lead Turkey at Euro 2020, hoping to emulate the success he enjoyed in his first spell as manager of the national team.

The former goalkeeper, who has been in charge of several of his country’s biggest clubs, including Trabzonspor, Bursaspor and Besiktas, first took on the Turkey job in August 2000.

He successfully guided them to the World Cup, where they shocked everyone by reaching the semi-finals, narrowly losing out to eventual champions Brazil.

In an exciting third-place play-off, Turkey beat co-hosts South Korea 3-2 to ensure they didn’t go home empty-handed after such a brilliant run.

Hakan Sukur also set the record for the fastest ever World Cup goal at 10.8 seconds, seizing on a mistake to create a piece of history.

A year later, Turkey finished third in the Confederations Cup after helping to eliminate Brazil at the group stage.

Gunes then had two spells at Trabzonspor, with a couple of years at FC Seoul sandwiched in between.

His legendary status at his boyhood club was secured when their new stadium was named after him.

Before returning as manager of Turkey for a second time in June 2019, he won consecutive Super Lig titles with Besiktas.

Their place at the Euros was secured later that year as they finished second, behind world champions France, in their qualifying group.

Everton’s Cenk Tosun, who has recently been on loan at former club Besiktas, was their top scorer with five goals, including two braces against Moldova.

He missed out on selection through injury, but veteran striker Burak Yilmaz has been in exceptional form for Lille.

The 35-year-old striker fired the French club to an unexpected title with 16 goals in 28 appearances, with compatriots Yusuf Yazici and Zeki Celik also contributing.

Turkey have been drawn in Group A alongside Switzerland, Italy and Wales, and will be targeting a place in the knockout rounds.