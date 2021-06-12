Euro 2020 – Who is Harry Kane's wife and does he have kids?

England will need Harry Kane to be on top form if they are to win this summer's European Championship.

The Three Lions are among the bookmakers' favourites to go all the way, not least because the semi-finals and final will be held at Wembley.

There is work to do before then, though, with England having to negotiate a group containing Croatia, Czech Republic and Scotland.

Kane will be integral to his country's chances at Euro 2020, with the England captain coming off the back of a fine season at club level.

The 27-year-old will be cheered on throughout by his wife, Katie Goodland. The couple got married in 2019, having first met during their school days.

They have three children together: four-year-old Ivy, two-year-old Vivienne and Louis, who is five months old.

Kane was one of the players of the Premier League season last time out, topping both the goals and assists charts - only the second player to do so, after Andy Cole.

The Tottenham talisman is reportedly keen to leave his boyhood club, but for now he is fully focused on England.

Kane and co. qualified for this tournament at a canter and will now have designs on the trophy.

England's record at the European Championship is underwhelming. Their best ever showing was at Euro 1996, which was on home soil, when the Three Lions reached the last four.

In fact, their victory over Spain in the quarter-finals of that competition was the only one they have ever managed in the knockout phase of the Euros.

If Gareth Southgate's side are to triumph at Euro 2020, that is a record they will need to improve upon.

Kane and his team-mates begin their campaign against Croatia on June 13, before a clash with arch-rivals Scotland on June 18.

They will conclude the group phase against Czech Republic on June 22, with all three games set to take place at Wembley.